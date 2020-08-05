Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $257.06

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.91. 10,678,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,713,980. The company has a market cap of $674.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

