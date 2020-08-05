Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

NYSE AIV opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

