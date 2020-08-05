AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 181.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,251 shares of company stock worth $17,466,299. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

