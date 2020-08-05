AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 181.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20.
In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,251 shares of company stock worth $17,466,299. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.
