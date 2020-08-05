Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Archer Daniels Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Archer Daniels Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 107,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

