Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARNC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. Arconic has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 over the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Earnings History for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

