Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $15.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,471. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

