AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.98.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 923,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

