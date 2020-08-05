AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,895,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,844,000 after purchasing an additional 943,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

