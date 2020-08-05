AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.98.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 717,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. The stock has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.