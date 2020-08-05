Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24 EPS.
NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The company has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39.
In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,424 shares of company stock worth $4,350,468. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.