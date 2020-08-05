Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.24 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The company has a market capitalization of $831.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,424 shares of company stock worth $4,350,468. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

