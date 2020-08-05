Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.24 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 53,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,024. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,468. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

