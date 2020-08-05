Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.50 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.24 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. 53,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,024. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,468. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
