Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 96,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,424 shares of company stock worth $4,350,468. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70,346 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

