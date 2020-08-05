BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces $0.70 Semi-Annual Dividend

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.703 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

BAESY stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 739,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,391. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.