Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

