Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. 1,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

