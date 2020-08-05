Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.14. 10,019,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,027,900. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day moving average is $208.27. The firm has a market cap of $709.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $255.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

