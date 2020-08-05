Bender Robert & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $153,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Shares of HD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

