Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%.

BRY stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. 8,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,977. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRY. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

