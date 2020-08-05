BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,124. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 72,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $596,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 416,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,076.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 489,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,564 shares of company stock valued at $666,578.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.