Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 5,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

