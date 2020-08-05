BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CII traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 6,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,897. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

