BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 9,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,876. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

