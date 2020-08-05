BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.0% annually over the last three years.

BOE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

