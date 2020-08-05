Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,131. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

