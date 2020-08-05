BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FRA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

