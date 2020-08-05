BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BGT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,041. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

