BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

BYM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,095. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

