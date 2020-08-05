BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,934. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

