BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BBK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

