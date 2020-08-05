BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (BSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock New York Insured Municipal alerts:

NYSE BSE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.77. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.