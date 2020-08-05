BlackRock Resources and Commodities Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 22,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.21.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

