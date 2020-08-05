Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BSD)

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

