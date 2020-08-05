Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 3.3% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 839,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $213.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

