Boyar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,325 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 18,751.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 151,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,136 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 131.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.6% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 503,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

