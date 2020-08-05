BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,851 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at $827,751,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after purchasing an additional 558,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,430,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $230,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,022. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.61). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

