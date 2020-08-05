Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 7,184,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,267. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

