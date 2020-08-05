Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRKL shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.