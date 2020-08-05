BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 72.32%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $187,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $53,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Earnings History for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

