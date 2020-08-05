Cadence Bank NA Purchases 816 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 721,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.3% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.12.

Shares of DIS traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

