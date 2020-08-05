Cadence Bank NA Purchases Shares of 1,566 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $56,259,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,465,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

