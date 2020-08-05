Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. 20,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

