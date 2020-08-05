Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,937,609.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.