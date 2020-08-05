Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 80,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,208. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.38. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

In related news, COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,937,609.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,146,408 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Margin

Earnings History for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit