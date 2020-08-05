Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up 4.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Brinker International worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,567. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.