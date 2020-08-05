Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store accounts for about 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 488.37 and a beta of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $174.85.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

