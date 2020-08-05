Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 511 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after buying an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after buying an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 807,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.95. 92,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

