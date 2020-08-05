Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,736,876. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

