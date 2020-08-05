Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. NetApp makes up approximately 2.8% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 12,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in NetApp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 115,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. NetApp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.