Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2020

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,116,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,479 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,108,008.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 168,168 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 533,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

