Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,383 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 604,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,943,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

