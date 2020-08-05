Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 21,180,716 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $522,104,649.40. Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,226,720. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,776. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

